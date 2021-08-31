Pitch competition at Launch Terre Haute hopes to bring new business downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new initiative is looking to help lower business costs and barriers.

It's all with the help of a pitch competition at Launch Terre Haute.

The competition is coming up with an idea for a business.

The winner will win space for the business at a lower rate for the first year.

"It's going to give people more things to do downtown, which is amazing, with the convention center coming in and all the new development that we have. This is going to give an opportunity for something new and exciting downtown, for individuals to do while they are here," Jared Ell, the Director of Launch Terre Haute, said.

The first deadline is September 10. Leaders will review all the applications and select the competitors.

For more information, click here.