Journey back in time with Pioneer Days

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- You can journey back in time and learn what life was like as a pioneer in the Wabash Valley.

Fowler park in Vigo County is home to pioneer days. The event is happening this weekend.

You can check out this 19th-century village, get involved in demonstrations, and watch music performances, and re-enactments.

Recent visitors said they've come to this event for many years and it's only gotten better!

"Everyone needs to learn about their history, and it's right here in their backyard. This is a wonderful opportunity not only to see and witness their activities here," Laura Maloney, with Vigo County Parks and Recreation said.

Pioneer days is happening again Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is $5 per vehicle.