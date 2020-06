PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - A Labor Day tradition in Palestine, Illinois won't happen this year.

Organizers have canceled the Pioneer City Rodeo.

They say COVID-19 restrictions and the unknown of the situation led to the decision.

Organizers also say there was too much financial risk.

If restrictions lift, there could be some kind of celebration during Labor Day weekend.

Organizers say canceling the rodeo was a tough decision, but planning is already underway for 2021.