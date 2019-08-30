Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) – The 66th annual Labor Day celebration is underway in Palestine.

The Pioneer City Rodeo runs Friday through Sunday. The celebration concludes on Monday with the Labor Day Parade along Main Street in Palestine.

The event includes live entertainment all three nights, a pancake dinner, corn hole tournament, and Miss Labor Day Pageant on Sunday.

Rodeo Manager, Marcus Deckard, said, “This weekend means everything to the community. It livens up this whole community from the rodeo to the carnival to the Main Street madness. The community comes alive this weekend.”

Tickets to the rodeo are $20 at the gate. Organizers said you can save by purchasing tickets prior to the event. Tickets can be purchased here.