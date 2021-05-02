Pink ribbon re-painting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Organization re-painted the huge pink ribbon.

This was at 6th and Wabash today.

It's all in support of breast cancer survivors and to promote awareness of this disease.

Traffic was blocked off for that reason.

They are always taking up donations..

It will be used for women who are un-insured and can't afford mammograms amongst many other things.

"People can see the ribbon as they come downtown. It just reminds them hey, remember to do those self exams, remember to take good care of your health. Your worth it. It's just a great reminder to keep people healthy," says member Nina Storey.

They will meet the 2nd Saturday of this month at MCL.

It starts at 10:30am and anyone is welcome to attend.

They will have a speaker and plenty of support for those who need it.