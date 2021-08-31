Pink debris and accumulated food debris - here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department food inspections for Aug. 23 - Aug. 28

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 23- August 28.
- St Mary’s Supper Club and Catering, 3700 N Arms Pl-(3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed soda gun and soda gun holder with accumulated black debris. No sanitizer measured in warewashing machine. Meat slicer observed with accumulated food debris.
- Kroger J-981, 2650 Wabash Ave Rd-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found hand held meat choppers in meat room hand wash sink. Rotisserie chicken in hot hold display not being timed.
- China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Prep table found set at 50F should be 41F or less. Food in walk-in cooler not being stored in food grade container.
- Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 255 E Margaret Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Drink residue and ice found in both hand wash sinks in front kitchen line. Found sausage and ham chunks on prep table at 53-55F should be 41F or less.
- Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 4900 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris inside ice machine in backroom.
- Taco Bell, 3132 E Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found multiple opened cans of beverage on prep table and ice coffee at hot bar.
- Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S 25th St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No certified food handler on staff.
- Coffee Cup II, 2525 Wabash Ave -(1 Critical) Ice machine in back observed with debris.
- Papa John’s Inc #90, 1234 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical) Found food debris on deli slicer on clean drying rack.
- Maui’s Stop and Shop, 4501 S 7th St-(2 Non-Critical)
- Dollar General Store #4386, 63 Southland Center-(1 Non-Critical)
- McDonald’s, 3032 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- Meijer Store #285-Convenience Store, 5600 E New Margaret Dr
- Dollar Tree, 2191 S St Rd 46
- Azzip Pizza, 4432 S US Hwy 41
- Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1303 S 25th St
- Walgreen’s #03486, 1300 Wabash Ave
- Voiture 21, 934 N 5th St
- McDonald’s, 222 S 3rd St
- Maui’s Stop and Shop #2, 2601 S 3rd St
- Dollar General #3740, 4050 N 25th St
- Dollar General, 1720 S 25th St
- Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S US Hwy 41
- Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S US Hwy 41
- CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave
- 5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave
- Approved to Open
- Heavenlee Sweet Tooth, 5111 S US Hwy 41