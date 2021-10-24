Pink Martini Orchestra takes the stage at Hatfield Hall Theater

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Audiences got the chance to embark on a worldly musical adventure Sunday evening.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Hatfield Hall Theater hosted Pink Martini Orchestra featuring singer China Forbes!

The 12 member little orchestra took the stage for a performing arts series concert.

The orchestra was founded in 1994 by pianist Thomas Lauderdale.

Lauderdale has a passion for producing beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks.

His songs are composed of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop music.

Organizers say these monthly performances have brought so much joy to the community!

"It's really exciting to have people back in the building. I know people are so excited to just be able to go out and be around other folks, and again to have some culture right here in our home town," Hatfield Hall Manager Daniel Tryon.

Click here to see when the next performing arts series is.