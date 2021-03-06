Pinewood Derby hit the track

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual Cub Scout activity was back this year with a new offering!

The Pinewood Derby is a popular event, with wooden toy cars hitting the track!

To accommodate racers and families, the Wabash Valley District Pinewood Derby was offered in person and through Facebook live.

Anyone who did not want to stay could drop off their cars and watch their race from home.

This race was open to cub scouts in kindergarten through 5th grade and will be offered again next year.