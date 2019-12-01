Pine Patch and North Pole Stables open for another season

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)-- A local business has kicked off its season on Black Friday!

Dahnke Pine Patch and North Pole Stables in Martinsville, Ill. welcomed many as soon as the gates opened.

It's a small family-owned business.

They have a patch of pine Christmas trees they grow and sell every year.

You can even meet a herd of reindeer!

The little ones can enjoy a Christmas themed ride around the farm.

Some we talked to say it's a great way to burn some of those Thanksgiving calories and create new family traditions.

"We love decorating our own Christmas tree as soon as we can and it's just fun to have bring that tradition and start it with some families," said Heidi Miller, director of customer service.

"That's what makes it good for us is that we can help make our family traditions your family traditions," said Yvonne Dahnke, owner of the farm.

The farm is open from now until the Sunday before Christmas.

Their hours are Monday-Friday 3 pm-5:30 pm, and 12:30 pm-5:30 pm on the weekends.