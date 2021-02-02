Pilot program allows volunteer support in other capacities for Vigo County CASA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's Court Appointed Special Advocates hope to fill a growing need in 2021.

That's by finding more volunteers to help kids impacted by neglect and abuse.

At the end of 2020, CASA reported a 72 percent increase to its child waiting list.

Organizers say the children, who are part of the program, are going through the juvenile system through cases opened with the Department of Child Services.

"We're helping them, we're looking at everything and making recommendations, working with service providers, working with the Department of Child Services," said Director Glenna Cheesman, "It's not just a one player thing, it is an enormous amount of wonderful agencies, that we're all working towards, for the best interest of the children."

With a new pilot program in place, CASA organizers are taking an aggressive approach to lower the numbers and boost volunteers.

Vigo County CASA is one of several counties, in Indiana, to be part of the pilot.

Because of the program, organizers say there's more ways to get involved, besides being an advocate.

"If the advocacy is not necessarily what you want to do, but you want to help, we take monetary donations," said Cheesman, "We take donations of diapers, things like that. So there's a lot of different ways you can help the children of our community by being part of our program."

Cheesman also invites people to fill out the CASA application, and learn more about how to be part of the organization.

"Just because you fill out the application doesn't mean you have to make that commitment," she added, "but you can come in and talk to us, and we can tell you about what's going on, and then you can make that determination whether or not this is a fit for you."

You can also reach the CASA office at (812) 231-5658, or vist their Facebook or Twitter.