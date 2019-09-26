Clear
Pilot Travel Center robbed

Search continues for supect in early morning robbery

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 5:46 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 6:03 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

It happened around 2:30 Thursday morning at the Pilot Travel Center on Margaret Avenue on Terre Haute's east side.

An employee told police they were outside on break.

That's when a man pulled out a knife and robbed the store.

The suspect got away with money.

Police say he's a white man, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The suspect ran away towards the airport.

