Pilot Travel Center robbed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.
It happened around 2:30 Thursday morning at the Pilot Travel Center on Margaret Avenue on Terre Haute's east side.
An employee told police they were outside on break.
That's when a man pulled out a knife and robbed the store.
The suspect got away with money.
Police say he's a white man, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
The suspect ran away towards the airport.
