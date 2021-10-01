Clear

Pill to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of death by half, says Merck, which will seek its emergency authorization

A pill has cut the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 by half in a study, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Friday.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:17 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 12:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A pill has cut the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 by half in a study, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Friday.

It would become the first oral medicine that fights viral infection for Covid-19 if approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

"At the interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%," Merck said in a news release. "7.3% of patients who received molnupiravir were either hospitalized or died through Day 29 following randomization (28/385), compared with 14.1% of placebo treated patients (53,377). Through Day 29, no deaths were reported in patients who received molnupiravir, as compared to 8 deaths in patients who received placebo."

Merck said it will seek FDA emergency use authorization "as soon as possible."

Molnupiravir is not a vaccine. It is an oral antiviral, and experts have said developing such a drug could be the next chance to thwart Covid-19. A short-term regimen of daily pills would aim to fight the virus early after diagnosis and prevent symptoms from developing after exposure.

Merck has been producing doses while awaiting the study results and expects to produce 10 million by the end of the year.

One antiviral drug has been approved to treat Covid. Remdesivir is given intravenously to sick patients in the hospital. It is not meant for early, widespread use.

Some states are seeing increased vaccinations
Meanwhile, more states and health care systems are moving toward mandatory inoculations for certain workers. Officials hope the incentive of employment will eliminate hesitancy over Covid-19 vaccines -- while one governor is making contingency plans.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has instructed the National Guard to prepare in case of staffing shortages when a mandate and testing requirement go into effect at the end of Monday. State employees must provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly tests; those who don't will be put on unpaid leave.

As of Thursday, more than 63% -- 20,000 employees -- were fully vaccinated, while 12% of employees have started weekly testing, Lamont said. More than 8,000 non-compliant employees remain, yet some 2,000 have updated their status in the last two days.

"We have provided most state employees with the option to get tested weekly instead of getting vaccinated, providing more flexibility than our neighboring states. We have also provided our employees with a compliance grace period. There is no reason all our employees should not be in compliance," Lamont said.

Connecticut is one of several states that face pushback over mandating vaccinations for critical workers. Health experts say it is necessary to protect people at a higher risk for Covid-19. But it has been met with resistance from a minority wishing to remain unvaccinated and in their current roles.

In Rhode Island, the Health Department announced in August that "all employees, interns, and volunteers in RIDOH-licensed healthcare facilities" would be required to get their first dose of the vaccine by Friday.

Care New England, one of the largest hospital systems in the state, reported Thursday that over 95% of its health care employees have been vaccinated. Staff vaccination "continues to climb by the day and the hour," said CEO James E. Fanale.

The deadline has passed in other states. California's 2 million health care workers needed to be vaccinated by Thursday or risk losing their jobs, with exemptions available for religious beliefs or qualifying medical reasons.

In New York, none of the health care facilities shut down as a result of vaccine mandates for workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. Earlier this week, it was reported that 92% of nursing home staff, 89% of adult care facilities staff, and 92% of hospital staff have received at least one dose statewide.

"You will see that number go higher quickly, because what we're finding is, you know, as more people are furloughed or suspended, that that number is going to go up," Hochul said.

A group of public school teachers asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the New York City vaccine mandate set to go into effect Friday afternoon.

New York City's teachers are now 93% vaccinated, with the deadline approaching at the end of the day, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday morning.

"The bottom line is this mandate has worked," the mayor said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "And the goal was to protect kids, including our youngest kids who can't be vaccinated yet, and to ensure that families knew schools would be safe."

Vaccines for younger kids be available soon, but poll finds hesitancy remains
The resumption of in-person learning in schools has already been complicated by Covid-19 outbreaks and the quarantining of exposed students and staff.

Yet despite evidence that vaccinations are lowering infections and severity among eligible age groups, hesitancy remains among some parents about inoculating children 5 to 11, a survey says.

One-third of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say that they will vaccinate their child as soon as possible, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor on Thursday. A similar percentage, 32%, say that they will wait and see how the vaccine is working, and 24% say that they definitely won't get their kids vaccinated.

The bulk of interviews, conducted September 13 to 22 from a sample of more than 1,500 adults, were before Pfizer announced that clinical trials showed their Covid-19 vaccine was safe and generated an immune response in this age group.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older and has an emergency use authorization for people ages 12 to 15.

Among those already eligible for vaccines, the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that nearly 200 million US adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 67% of US adults are fully vaccinated.

Death rates in non-metropolitan areas are higher, study finds
Researchers are looking at the pandemic's effects on different parts of the nation.

Deaths from Covid-19 in non-metropolitan areas are occurring at more than twice the rate in metropolitan areas, according to an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data from the University of Iowa's Center for Health Policy Analysis.

In the two weeks ending September 15, non-metropolitan areas had an average of 0.85 Covid-19 deaths for every 100,000 residents. Metropolitan areas had an average of 0.41.

Deaths in nonmetropolitan areas have outpaced those in metropolitan areas consistently since the beginning of the study in April 2020. The numbers from September 15 are the fourth time the non-metro death rate has been at least double the metro. The non-metro rate had not doubled the metro since December 1.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified a drug maker involved in the production of molnupiravir. It is Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.




Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1627508

Reported Deaths: 27409
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61957611040
DuPage1050711364
Will884671101
Lake780071066
Kane66595857
Winnebago39593550
Madison38863581
St. Clair35452577
McHenry33528319
Peoria26268364
Champaign26246188
Sangamon25019280
McLean22287212
Tazewell20045326
Rock Island18093351
Kankakee17127236
Kendall15696107
Macon14766248
LaSalle14660281
Vermilion13591192
Adams12849148
DeKalb11813133
Williamson11713164
Whiteside8047176
Jackson784891
Boone770283
Coles7548116
Ogle726887
Grundy712982
Franklin7059102
Clinton6883100
Knox6869167
Marion6663138
Macoupin6651102
Henry635976
Effingham630985
Jefferson6207137
Livingston578196
Woodford561591
Stephenson558791
Randolph540597
Monroe514599
Christian502881
Fulton498470
Morgan492796
Logan481874
Montgomery475477
Lee464560
Bureau431488
Perry421172
Saline420768
Fayette414359
Iroquois406074
McDonough361957
Jersey328153
Shelby326043
Crawford316530
Lawrence313732
Douglas312436
Union299047
Wayne283957
White271832
Richland270656
Hancock264034
Pike259456
Clark257839
Cass255729
Bond247524
Clay247449
Edgar241645
Ford237058
Warren231863
Carroll228137
Johnson219027
Moultrie216031
Jo Daviess209227
Wabash208318
Washington208228
Mason204351
Massac204345
Greene201839
De Witt199530
Mercer195834
Piatt194914
Cumberland182626
Menard164913
Jasper155920
Marshall136621
Hamilton130721
Brown10368
Pulaski100711
Schuyler99710
Edwards99616
Stark78127
Gallatin7717
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson68014
Calhoun6512
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5155
Unassigned2102432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 962808

Reported Deaths: 15658
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493