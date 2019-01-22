Clear

Pieces coming together as crews start moving items to new History Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Load by load, the new Vigo County History Center is coming together.

Moving crews have been taking artifacts from the old location to the new one.

We were with them on Tuesday as they moved some of the items from their collection.

Some of these items are very large, heavy, and fragile.

The Historical Society is excited to be at this point in the moving process.

They told us they couldn't wait to start putting the displays together for you to see.

The new History Center is on Wabash Avenue.

Organizers hope to have it ready in another few months.

The campaign to raise money for the move is still underway.

To learn more, click here.

