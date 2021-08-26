Pickup stolen at gunpoint at Terre Haute motel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for suspects in the early morning robbery of a pickup truck.

The truck was stolen just before 4:00 Thursday morning at the Super 8 Motel located at 3089 South 1st Street in Terre Haute.

The truck had "LJ Traffic Control" logos on the side.

That truck was found a short time later, but the search continues for the suspects.

The two males and one female suspect are thought to be in their 20's.

One of the men was in a blue top and the other was in an army green top.

The woman was in a yellow top with black pants.

Police tell News 10 these people were armed when they stole the truck and are believed to still be armed and dangerous.

They say if you see the suspects, call police and do not approach them.