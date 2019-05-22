Clear

Pickleball growing in popularity in the Wabash Valley

Summer is just around the corner and there's a game for the entire family to enjoy.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 10:37 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

Summer is just around the corner and there's a game for the entire family to enjoy. It's called Pickleball. The sport is quickly growing. That's as people found it's a great way to get some exercise and have fun!

News 10's Abby Kirk gives the game a try. To learn more about Pickleball, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
More showers and then sunshine.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pickleball growing in popularity in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning showers and storms likely. Then some afternoon Sun and windy. High: 81°

Image

Clay City softball

Image

Loogootee softball

Image

Shakamak softball

Image

Readinger

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

ISU Baseball MVC Honors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather Chances in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts