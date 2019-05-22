Summer is just around the corner and there's a game for the entire family to enjoy. It's called Pickleball. The sport is quickly growing. That's as people found it's a great way to get some exercise and have fun!
News 10's Abby Kirk gives the game a try. To learn more about Pickleball, click here.
Related Content
- Pickleball growing in popularity in the Wabash Valley
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Pickleball tournament hosts many players across the U.S.
- Locals learn more about human trafficking and its growing concern in the Wabash valley
- Wabash Valley school receives national honors
- Rain provides small relief to Wabash Valley
Scroll for more content...