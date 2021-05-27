Pickleball courts coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have begun building new pickleball courts in Washington Indiana. Ground broke last week and already a lot of work has been done.

The new courts will be constructed at Longfellow Park. That's just south of the city's sports complex. Once completed, there will be eight new courts.

Daviess County Pickleball president Bill Dobson says, "We've had a lot of help from, like I said, the city and the park board and all the members to accomplish grant money along with local companies supporting this happening. So we're excited about what the future of pickleball is in Daviess County."

The courts are expected to be finished by September.