Picking the perfect Christmas tree early to avoid crowds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are trying to balance the desire to celebrate the holidays and efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, we told you about a Christmas Tree Farm opening early in an effort to keep crowds small.

Saturday was opening day for Star Tree Farm in Terre Haute.

Most tree farms open the day after Thanksgiving and host large crowds.

For many families, picking out a Christmas tree on the day or weekend after Thanksgiving is a tradition.

The owner says some shoppers have opted to take advantage of the earlier hours.

"People have came & marked trees which they do occasionally but a lot now cause it's so early you'll see some ribbons on trees they mark a tree and come back in two weeks & cut them," said the owner David Brentlinger.

The Star Tree Farm owner says he made this change so people can feel safe and comfortable picking out a Christmas tree. He wants everyone who shows up here to wear a mask and be respectful of others. The farm is open again tomorrow.