Photo Gallery 8 Images
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Weekend storms ripped through parts of the Wabash Valley.
News 10 had crews on the scene as people assessed damaged property. See some of the photos above.
If you have a photo you would like to submit, you can do it right here.
Related Content
- Photos: Storm damage in the Wabash Valley
- PHOTOS: Snow and ice hits the Wabash Valley
- People are assessing storm damage after severe weather blew through the Wabash Valley
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Storm Team 10: Tracking Flooding in the Wabash Valley
- PHOTOS AND LINKS: Flooding, freezing, and tornados - The Wabash Valley's wild weather week
Scroll for more content...