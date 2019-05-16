Clear
Photos: National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

News 10's Heather Good is in Washington, D.C. as thousands gather for National Police Week.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 2:01 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Heather Good / Chris Essex

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) - News 10's Heather Good is in Washington, D.C. as thousands gather for National Police Week.

It is a time to remember and honor officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts

10-42: OFFICER ROB PITTS RECEIVES HIS FINAL CALL

PHOTOS: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS

FULL VIDEO: THE SERVICES FOR OFFICER ROB PITTS

Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: Complete Coverage 

LINK | SALUTING A LEGACY OF HONOR: NATIONAL POLICE WEEK BLUE LIGHT CEREMONY

One of the officers that will be honored is the Terre Haute Police Department's Rob Pitts.

Pitts was killed just over a year ago when he was shot at a Terre Haute apartment complex.

Here are photos from our nation's capital as these officers are remembered.

