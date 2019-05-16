Photos: National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

Photo Gallery 26 Images
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) - News 10's Heather Good is in Washington, D.C. as thousands gather for National Police Week.
It is a time to remember and honor officers who were killed in the line of duty.
LINK | SALUTING A LEGACY OF HONOR: NATIONAL POLICE WEEK BLUE LIGHT CEREMONY
One of the officers that will be honored is the Terre Haute Police Department's Rob Pitts.
Pitts was killed just over a year ago when he was shot at a Terre Haute apartment complex.
Here are photos from our nation's capital as these officers are remembered.
