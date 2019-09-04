Photos: An inside look at Hulman Center renovations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you drive through Terre Haute, renovations at the Hulman Center maybe catching your attention.

On Wednesday, our crews received a tour inside as crews continue to renovate the building.

During our tour, crews were replacing the seating.

They are also making changes to allow natural light into the main court area.

Project leaders say it is nearly half-way finished.

Renderings show an upgraded concession area, with new bathrooms.

Work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2020.

This year's basketball season will continue as planned.