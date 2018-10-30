Phase two of jail study released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Phase two of the jail study was released Monday. Part two of Vigo County's jail study is complete and available for you to check out online.

The county paid RJS Justice service nearly $100,000 to complete an assessment of the jail and the county's criminal justice system.

In part one, RJS recommends building a 530 bed jail. in part two, RJS says Vigo County doesn't have to build a jail to that capacity all at once.

Part two makes the entire report 188 pages in length.