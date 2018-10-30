Clear

Phase two of jail study released

RJS says Vigo County doesn't have to build a jail to that capacity all at once.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 1:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Phase two of the jail study was released Monday.  Part two of Vigo County's jail study is complete and available for you to check out online.

The county paid RJS Justice service nearly $100,000 to complete an assessment of the jail and the county's criminal justice system.

In part one, RJS recommends building a 530 bed jail. in part two, RJS says Vigo County doesn't have to build a jail to that capacity all at once.

Part two makes the entire report 188 pages in length.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kellogg’s plant sold to Hearthside LLC

Image

3 siblings killed, 1 seriously injured while boarding Tippecanoe Valley school bus in Rochester

Image

Phase two of jail study released

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Image

Voting machines cause headache for some

Image

First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute