Phase three of ‘Restore Illinois’ set to begin Friday, local businesses weigh in

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – Phase three of ‘Restore Illinois’ is on track to begin this Friday.

Here's what can re-open with certain capacity and safety precautions in place. The list includes: manufacturing facilities, offices, fitness centers, retail shops, barbershops, and salons. Gatherings limited to 10-people or fewer are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing should remain in place.

Illinois restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining, but for Sam’s Steakhouse located near I- 70 in Marshall, the business will continue offering carry out.

"We're really not set up to do outside seating like the governor has said he'd allow on the 29th. Basically, when you set up a restaurant, you have product flow so that you keep everything sanitary, and doing outside seating is contrary to that,” said Brian Wilkinson, manager of Sam’s Steakhouse.

Wilkinson would like to reopen his dining room. He says the facility can meet the safety requirements for customers.

"It’s really frustrating. We have a ways of doing it. I’ve talked to the health department, and they’re in agreement that we should be able to do it, but you know, the state government is keeping us bound up, so we can't get going."

Carry out orders have slowed as Indiana restaurants reopen for dine-in services. Wilkinson says the restaurant has received a PPP loan. He's ready to open his doors as soon as he receives approval.

"If we get going by June, it will really help. We're missing out on thousands of dollars of sales a week, and you can't have a business like that."

Wilkinson says he plans on opening his doors as soon as he receives approval.

News 10 talked with a couple of businesses in Marshall on Tuesday that are open, despite the state guidelines. They say they're following safety precautions, but they didn't want to talk on camera because they feared possible consequences. Clark County and Marshall, Illinois both approved resolutions offering guidelines in support of businesses that re-open. However, officials say businesses should check with their license-issuing agency. That's as businesses requiring a state license could have their license taken.