Phase II of the Small Business Relief Program a go in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Those small businesses got help from the first phase of the small business relief program. In all 32 grants were given out. But that didn't quite get to everyone.

Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation explains, "If you talk to our business they are continuing to innovate and push ahead given these challenging times. But it does come with just that, its challenges as well. And we have seen impacts on our local businesses."

That's where phase two of the program comes in. Both the city of Washington and Daviess county received funding from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Both got 250 thousand dollars. That'll be going to phase two of the relief program. That means a half-million dollars is up for grabs.

Niehoff says, "It is intended to help our business community not only with short term needs that were caused by the pandemic and by the impacts of covid-19. But also to address some of those longer-term challenges."

Businesses with 20 employees or less can apply for up to five thousand dollars. Those businesses with 21-40 full-time employees can get 75 hundred. Finally, businesses with 41-100 employees can apply for up to 10 thousand dollars.

Niehoff says, "You have to answer a few questions, provide some high-level financial information, really just describe how the covid-19 pandemic has impacted your business and your business model."

To apply: Click Here