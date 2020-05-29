Phase 3 of reopening begins in Illinois, gyms among many reopening

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)-The Family Fitness Zone in Marshall has been close since late March.

Owner of the gym Bryant Winkler said he's making sure people can come back in for a workout and stay safe.

The gym has been scrubbed from top to bottom.

Winkler said there's no limit that's set for the gym, but he doesn't want any more than 15 people at a time.

Once you come in, you'll have to sanitize and be handed a spray bottom to keep with you.

Winkler said you should spray and wipe down everything after you use it.

The workout machines will be spaced out.

Winkler said it might seem like a lot at first, but this is a good sign that things are moving in the right direction.

"More excited than anything excited to see everybody to have that interaction with people be able to get back in the gym and get back to making everyone healthy again," said Winkler.

Winkler said he'll open officially June 1st.

Retail shops, barbershops and salons, and restaurants can also open outdoor seating.

You can expect certain capacity and safety precautions in place.

Fitness centers can offer one-on-one training and outdoor classes with 10 or fewer people.

Gatherings limited to 10 people or, fewer are allowed.

Face coverings and social distancing should remain in place.