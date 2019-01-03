Pets are a popular Christmas gift...but how many people are returning them?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year around Christmas time, pets are a popular gift for their loved ones.
Sadly, many of those gifts get returned.
But one humane society told us this is becoming less and less of the case.
In the two weeks leading up to Christmas, 89 animals were adopted.
So far, this year, only three have been returned.
The shelter says it discourages people from buying pets as surprise gifts to prevent the need of return.
They say people should bring their loved one to the shelter to pick their gift out themselves.
Even though there were quite a few adoptions made last month, the shelter's intake numbers continue to rise.
If you would like to learn more about adopting, call the Terre Haute Humane Society at (812) 232-0293.
