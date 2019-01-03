Clear

Pets are a popular Christmas gift...but how many people are returning them?

In the two weeks leading up to Christmas, 89 animals were adopted.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year around Christmas time, pets are a popular gift for their loved ones.

Sadly, many of those gifts get returned.

But one humane society told us this is becoming less and less of the case.

In the two weeks leading up to Christmas, 89 animals were adopted.

So far, this year, only three have been returned.

The shelter says it discourages people from buying pets as surprise gifts to prevent the need of return.

They say people should bring their loved one to the shelter to pick their gift out themselves.

Even though there were quite a few adoptions made last month, the shelter's intake numbers continue to rise.

If you would like to learn more about adopting, call the Terre Haute Humane Society at (812) 232-0293.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Mainly sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL VIDEO: Robinson Police Officers pulls person from burning home

Image

North Central students return to school after car crash kills three classmates

Image

Barricade situation ends early Thursday

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Image

Hutsonville Fire latest

Image

GCI Day 1

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

"We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts