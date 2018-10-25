Clear

Pets and cold weather

As temperatures are dropping, we need to pay a little extra attention to our furry friends.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Temperatures are dropping here in the valley, which means we need to ay extra attention to our pets, especially if they live outside.

With many nights getting below the freezing mark, things are getting harder for our pets.

Sarah Valentine workd for the Terre Haute Humane Society. She says there are a few simple things we can be doing right now.

"One of them is just making sure they have proper shelter. The first thing would be putting straw in a dog house. If necessary, it acts as an insulator, helps keep them warm."

But she says they also need more than just a warm place to sleep.

"Making sure that you're properly feeding them and giving them water in the morning and the evening so their water is not frozen."

Valentine says there are a few signs they will show which means they need a little extra help.

"So they may just be laying around more, you may see a change in their eyes, they may be a little glazed over. If they're not really eating or drinking, those are signs that you're going to want to get them at least inside, if not to the vet."

And as seasons change, we need to keep in mind just how hard these cold temperatures can be.

"This is the transitional period, so we have to be paying attention, being mindful. You know, it's warm during the day but then the evening, sometimes we may forget about that it's getting pretty cold out."

And being prepared now will make it a habit once winter decides to settle in.

Many of these items can be purchased from any store, but it can also be as simple as giving them an old blanket from in your house, and a small roof over their heads.

And remember, if the weather simply gets too bad, just bring them in for a night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Keeping Your Kids Safe While Trick or Treating

Image

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Masters Partnership at Crane

Image

Vigo County Public Library wins award

Image

New Boy Scout procedures lead to Girl Scout confusion

Image

Agencies partner for drug take back day

Image

Barry Wolfe hearing update

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life