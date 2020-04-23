Pets and COVID-19: What do you do if you think you have the virus as a pet owner?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal health agencies have announced the first known pet cats to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both are in New York state - but do not live together.

The cats have very mild respiratory symptoms and are expected to make a full recovery.

These infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide. They are mostly in those that had close contact with a person that had COVID-19.

Veterinarians are advising pet owners to social distance your animals. Limit your interactions with pets if you are displaying symptoms.

Ask a healthy family member to care for them until you've recovered. If you're sick and need to take care of your pet...wash your hands and wear a face mask.

"All of these are just safety measures. There's nothing at this point, there's no proof, no evidence that our pets are giving it to us," Dr. Beth Brown, from Brown Veterinary Clinic said.

The CDC reports that it appears COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations.

Brown says do not rush out to test your pet. Tests are available, but at this time it is not recommended.