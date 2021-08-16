Petition to bring back Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program gains attention

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A petition is underway at Linton-Stockton Elementary to try to save its music program.

This comes after the school recently decided to get rid of it.

But now, that petition is proving to be a lot more successful than organizers expected.

Organizers of the petition against Linton Elementary expected to get maybe 500 signatures, but since then, that number has nearly tripled.

Madeleine Gainey is the organizer of the petition to save the Linton Stockton Elementary music program

She is an alumna and was in the music program growing up.

She says that program led her to open Studio 39 marketing in Nashville, Tennessee.

She said she couldn't make it to Monday's school board meeting, but felt she needed to make her voice heard.

"It was a little too late notice for me to come show up for that school board meeting, but I wanted to do something," said Gainey.

As of three o'clock Monday afternoon, that petition is up to 1,212 signatures.

That is equal to almost a quarter of Linton's population.

"I'm a little bit blown away because Linton's population is only 5,000," said Gainey.

Even though this is more than she anticipated, Gainey still wasn't entirely surprised.

Gainey says despite the signatures, it is time to hit the ground running.

She says it is important for people to come to Monday's school board meeting.

"I want this school board to actually listen, because this community is just so involved with music," said Gainey.

However, she says it is more important to make their voices heard peacefully.

Her end goal is to see Linton's strong history of music, brought back to life.

"I think people would be very very sad to see that start to chip away," said Gainey.

The group plans to present its plan to the school board tonight.

We reached out to Linton Stockton's superintendent's office, but we are still waiting to hear back.

We will continue to update you as information becomes available.