Petition filed claiming newly elected Vigo County Auditor was not qualified to be on the ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A petition has been filed claiming a person recently elected in Vigo County was not qualified to be on the ballot.

Earlier this week, News 10 told you about Rebecca Reedy, who you may know as Rebecca Coleman. She was elected as the Vigo County Auditor in last week's election.

Our team obtained documents from the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office that say she was charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury on May 8, 1997.

She spent one-year in-home detention, 60 days in jail, and nine months on probation.

On Wednesday, Vigo County Democratic Party Chairman Joe Etling confirmed to News 10 that a petition has been filed on behalf of her opponent in the election, Democrat James Bramble.

The petition says she was not qualified to be on this ballot.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.