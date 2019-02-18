Pet store holds adoption event, helping local shelters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local pet store took the chance to reach out to the community to help people adopt their forever friend...while helping local rescues.

Pet Valu celebrated National Adoption Weekend.

The store is located on 25th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

They took in animals from local shelters.

On Saturday, they took cats from 'Oubache Valley Feline Rescue' and then on Sunday they took in dogs from 'For Paws Sake.'

To learn more Pet Valu, click here.