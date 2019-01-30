Clear
Pet owners are reminded to bring pets indoors during dangerously cold temperatures

With the extremely cold temperatures, pet owners are reminded to bring their animals in to keep them safe. Staff at the Terre Haute Humane Society said if you do have to keep them outside, make sure they have food, water and proper shelter.

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- With the extremely cold temperatures, many people have been told to stay inside, or bundle up if they go out to face the elements.

If you're bundling up to stay warm, it serves as an important reminder to also keep your furry friends protected from the cold.

Sarah Valentine is a pet owner.

She has several cats at home.

Valentine also works closely with other animals.

She's the assistant manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Valentine said she's doing everything she can to keep her pets safe.

She said others need to do the same.

"Right now it's very important for everybody to bring their animals inside simply the fact, because they're just like us. Being exposed to the cold for too long, they can get frostbite just as easy as we can," said Valentine.

For the most part, all pets should be kept out of the cold.

Valentine said there are a few exceptions when it comes to bringing pets indoors.

"There are some animals, breeds of dogs that are more adept to this type of weather. Huskies and that kind of animal. Other than that if you can bring them in, you need too," said Valentine.

She said if you do have to keep them outside, there are things you should be doing.

"Try to put them in a blocked area out of the wind. Making sure that they have straw and like a dog house. If they can get them into a shed or a garage that would be great to keep them out of the wind," said Valentine.

It's not just the shelter pet owners should be looking out for.

"Right now with it being as cold as it is, probably every hour checking the water trying to make sure that they have that fresh water. Food is just as important too because it burns calories so that helps to keep them warm," said Valentine.

She said if you see animals outside, talk to your neighbors about bringing them inside.

Valentine said you can also call code enforcement for help.

