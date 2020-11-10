Pet anxiety during a thunderstorm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- If you're a pet owner, you may notice a change in your pet's mood during a thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms can be quite a scare for your furry family members. If a cat is scared, it usually hides. But for dogs, their fear shows in different ways.

Dog owner, Kristin Erny, says two of her dogs get anxious during thunderstorms. She hasn't found many techniques that help, but she does her best to distract them.

"We try to put them in our bedroom, and we have blackout curtains, so we make it dark to try and avoid them seeing the flash... And then we try to turn on the TV," Erny said.

According to Daren Miller, associate veterinarian at The Cross Clinic, a few signs of thunderstorm anxiety are excessive panting, shivering, and searching for places to hide. Some dogs even bury themselves into your lap for comfort.

Miller says there are natural and medicinal ways to soothe your pet in thunderstorms, but the best way to prepare them is to introduce them to different sounds and locations early.

"Exposing them to as many different situations when they're young, kind of inhibits, they feel a lot more confident when sudden things happen like storms," Miller said.

As far as cats go, Doctor Miller says it's important for cat owners to keep the environment familiar during thunderstorms. He suggests you "try not to have new people over during a storm because cats are weirded out by new people."

Some natural ways to soothe your pet are being there with them to comfort them or have them wear a thunder jacket. However, if if you find that natural remedies don't work, experts suggest you seek help from a veterinarian.