Pet adoption impacted by pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The coronavirus pandemic has also impacted pet adoption.

While it may be a good time for some to adopt because they are working from home, others are out of work and struggling to provide for their animals.

In Terre Haute, Ollie's Canine Campus held an adoption event Saturday.

Dogs, cats, and kittens were all up for grabs.

The adoption coordinator says he has seen a recent influx of animals coming into the center.

"Because of covid we've had a lot more people surrender animals to us because they can't afford it beause they've lost their jobs so we are extremely packed here," said James.

Ollie's Canine Campus is open Monday - Friday from 6am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 4pm.