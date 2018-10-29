TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- November is a month of giving, and Pet Valu is asking you to give back to pets in need.
The pet store is hosting their 7th annual "Thanks for Giving" event.
It is an event where stores collect food and supplies for pets in need and give them to local shelters.
They will be collecting food, blankets, and other items to help homeless pets.
Pet Valu will also be accepting monetary donations.
To donate, you can visit your local Pet Valu store anytime throughout the month of November.
Related Content
- Pet Valu hosts 'Thanks for Giving' to give back to pets in need
- Pizza and Pets: Azzip Pizza gives back to humane society
- Pets and cold weather
- Students take the chance to give back
- Volunteers spend their day giving back
- Everything for every pet: new pet supply store opens
- Pet experts say prepare your pets for warm weather pests
- Divorce and the family pet
- Pets abandoned in rural communities
- Pet Safety and the Heat
Scroll for more content...