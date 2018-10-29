Pet Valu hosts 'Thanks for Giving' to give back to pets in need

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- November is a month of giving, and Pet Valu is asking you to give back to pets in need.

The pet store is hosting their 7th annual "Thanks for Giving" event.

It is an event where stores collect food and supplies for pets in need and give them to local shelters.

They will be collecting food, blankets, and other items to help homeless pets.

Pet Valu will also be accepting monetary donations.

To donate, you can visit your local Pet Valu store anytime throughout the month of November.