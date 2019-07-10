Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there are advised to get a vaccine

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Health officials in Knox County say a worker at a restaurant chain prepared food while infected with hepatitis A.

Health officials say a person who handled food at Buffalo Wild Wings had hepatitis A.

They say the person worked while sick or prepared food at the restaurant between June 30 and July 1.

Officials say while it is rare for a person to become infected with hepatitis A because of a food handler, anyone who ate there during that time frame should get a vaccine.

They say after exposure, you have 14 days before you could become sick.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Vincennes was closed while staff worked to disinfect the restaurant.

A free vaccination clinic will happen at the Knox County Health Department Immunization Clinic, at 305 South 5th Street.

That will happen on July 12 from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

If you've been vaccinated within the last 10 years, you do not need to be vaccinated again.

Indiana is experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak

The Knox County Health Department said this in a statement -

Anyone who consumed food and/or drinks at the Buffalo Wild Wings on 6/30/19 or 7/1/19 is also asked to:

Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure.

Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.

Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.

Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent the spread of this disease.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People can become ill up to 7 weeks after being exposed to the virus.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection.