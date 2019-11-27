Death investigation underway after Dugger fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a fire in Sullivan County.

It happened Wednesday night off of S.R. 54 on the east side of Dugger.

Indiana State Police told News 10 a body was found inside a burning trailer there.

Fire crews were called to the fire shortly after 7:00 Wednesday night. Officials say the trailer was fully engulfed when they arrived.

The Union Volunteer Fire Department put out the fire. Then, a body was found inside the trailer.

Police say the identity of the body cannot be released pending positive identification. An autopsy will be performed Friday.