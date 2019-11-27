SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a fire in Sullivan County.
It happened Wednesday night off of S.R. 54 on the east side of Dugger.
Indiana State Police told News 10 a body was found inside a burning trailer there.
Fire crews were called to the fire shortly after 7:00 Wednesday night. Officials say the trailer was fully engulfed when they arrived.
The Union Volunteer Fire Department put out the fire. Then, a body was found inside the trailer.
Police say the identity of the body cannot be released pending positive identification. An autopsy will be performed Friday.
Related Content
- Death investigation underway after Dugger fire
- UPDATE: Missing Dugger man found
- Dugger students learn drunk driving lesson
- Dugger man found dead in private pond
- Dugger under a boil order until Friday
- Death investigation underway in Sullivan County
- Death Investigation underway in Parke County
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- Investigation underway for West Terre Haute fire
- Dugger set to receive grant to improve drinking water infrastructure
Scroll for more content...