Person injured after crash with street sweeper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was injured after a late night crash near downtown Terre Haute.

At around 11:30 Tuesday night police and emergency crews were called to 3rd and Cruft.

We're told a driver crashed into a street sweeper.

The driver of was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the street sweeper was not hurt.

3rd Street was blocked off for more than an hour as crews cleaned up this crash.