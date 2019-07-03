Clear

Person injured after crash with street sweeper

Crash closes busy roadway for more than an hour

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:27 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was injured after a late night crash near downtown Terre Haute.

At around 11:30 Tuesday night police and emergency crews were called to 3rd and Cruft.

We're told a driver crashed into a street sweeper.

The driver of was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the street sweeper was not hurt.

3rd Street was blocked off for more than an hour as crews cleaned up this crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

Image

Tuesday late forecast

Image

Indiana State Police starts annual school bus inspections

Image

Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

Image

Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

Image

Police search for suspect wanted for Vigo County bank robbery

Image

More people are driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol

Image

'They just helped a lot, it feels like home here...' Early Head Start Program gets grant to help mor

Image

Hey Kevin - in the hot parking lot

Image

New Terre Haute business first of its kind in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way