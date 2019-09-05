Person in hoodie, with one white glove, reported putting suspicious package in Terre Haute mailbox

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released more information after a suspicious package was reported in Terre Haute on Wednesday evening.

It started around 7:00 near 4th and Ohio Streets.

A passerby reported seeing a person wearing a black zip-up hoodie, with the hood over their head place a suspicious package in a mailbox.

The witness told police the person was wearing one white glove, which they used to place the package in the mailbox.

Terre Haute Police blocked Ohio Street from 3rd to 4th Streets until an Indiana State Police bomb squad could investigate.

Around 10:00 Wednesday evening, Indiana State Police told News 10 the package was deemed safe, and the area was reopened to traffic.

On social media, Terre Haute Police said the source of the package is unknown.