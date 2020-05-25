Person hurt after truck crashes into mower

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A person who was mowing is hurt after being hit by a truck in Vigo County Monday afternoon.

Police say a person was on a riding lawn mower when a truck left the road and crashed into the mower, leading to the mower catching fire. The crash happened along State Road 46, near Riley.

At the time of publish, officers hadn't released information about what might've caused the truck to leave the road.

A medical helicopter took the person on the lawn mower for treatment. Police did not provide an update on the conditions of those involved.