UPDATE: Police identify political sign theft suspect

UPDATE: Police say they've identified the suspect accused in stealing political signs from Terre Haute yards.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Somebody is stealing political yard signs in Terre Haute, and they were caught on camera doing it.

That's according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

The people in the provided photos can be seen taking campaign signs supporting President Donald Trump.

If you know who took them, you are asked to call police at 812-244-2652 or message the Terre Haute Police Department on Facebook.