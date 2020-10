VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The person at the center of a high-speed chase and police shooting is now in jail.

Omaree Roby was recently released from the hospital and taken to jail.

It ties back to an incident in Vermillion County last month. Police say several officers fired at Roby when he waved a handgun after a chase.

The officers involved remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.