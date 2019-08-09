Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks this weekend.

The Meteor Shower Peaks every year around this time. It is visible in July and August but most visible in August. The meteor shower is caused by the Earth moving through the dust trail of the Swift-Tuttle comet dust every year around this time. When the dust falls into the Earth's atmosphere meteors are created that burn up and look like shooting stars.

To get the best view of the shooting stars make sure to go out after midnight when the sky is at it's darkest. The shower will peak Monday night but it will be visible all weekend so you have multiple chances to see this meteor shower before it ends later this month.