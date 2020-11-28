Perrysville man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

PERRYSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Following an investigation on November 24th, officers arrested a Perrysville man.

Craig Neher, age 43 of Perrysville, was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail for booking.

During the investigation and subsequent search warrant, the officers determined that Neher was receiving and distributing illegal child photographs through an online app and had committed sexual misconduct with a minor.

Neher is being held at the Vermillion County Jail without Bond, and Federal Charges are pending in this case.

Neher is facing a Level 3 Felony - Sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14 and a Level 6 Felony - Sexual Battery