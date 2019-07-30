Clear
Permit approved to exhume body of gangster John Dillinger from Crown Hill grave

The body of gangster John Dillinger is set to be exhumed from his grave at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – The body of gangster John Dillinger is set to be exhumed from his grave at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery.

A permit to disinter, remove and reinter Dillinger’s remains was issued on June 18, according to documents from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Michael C. Thompson, who is listed as Dillinger’s nephew, is the person who applied for the permit. CBS4 is working to determine why.

The exhumation is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. The health department says the disinterment and reinterment typically occur on the same day.

Dillinger has many ties to the Hoosier State. He was born in Indianapolis and his family later moved to Mooresville.

During the Great Depression, Dillinger was part of a gang accused of robbing several banks. He was also charged with the murder of a northern Indiana police officer, but was never convicted. The gangster was shot and killed in 1934.

In 2009, Dillinger was portrayed by Johnny Depp in the film “Public Enemies.”

