'Performing a sacrifice,' Terre Haute woman charged after police say she tried to set a former church on fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman was charged after police said she tried to set fire to a former church.

The Terre Haute Police Department arrested 38-year-old Bonnie Buntain.

It started when dispatchers received a call about a woman setting multiple fires near the former church at 625 Florida Avenue.

When the police arrived they said they found Buntain near the building's entrance. They said they saw several sticks near the door on fire.

Witnesses told police Buntain started the fires. She was allegedly waving around a stick that was fire, and one of the fires was set up against the door of the building.

She reportedly told witnesses she was performing a sacrifice.

Buntain was arrested and is facing arson charges.