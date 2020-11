TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Toys for Tots and Pepsi have teamed up with stores all across the Wabash Valley.

With the pandemic, there has been a higher need to collect toys.

For every Pepsi product sold, a portion of the money will go to Toys for Tots. The Marines leas the charge with Toys for Tots.

A Pepsi spokesperson told us they hope to generate thousands of dollars for the annual toy drive.