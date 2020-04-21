People who received unemployment in Indiana may notice additional money in their accounts

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers who receive unemployment may have noticed additional money in their accounts.

That's according to the Indiana Department of Workforce.

The money comes from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

The additional money amounts to around $600. People have to file vouchers each week to receive benefits.

Officials recommend filing on or after Tuesdays.

That's because of the historic traffic the department of workforce development is getting.

The agency also gave an update on the self-employed assistance program. It's a new federal program put in place when President

Trump signed the Cares Act into law.

It allows people who don't qualify for unemployment benefits to receive other assistance.

Indiana officials say they will start accepting applications for this April 27.

They say that's because the system for this program had to be built from the ground up.

Officials say applications will be available to others as soon as they apply for and are denied regular UI