People who played BINGO at a Terre Haute VFW could have been exposed to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is warning people who visited a local VFW they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says people who went to the VFW Post 972, at 1111 Veterans Square in Terre Haute on Thursday, August 13, or Saturday, August 15 could be at risk.

This would have been during BINGO.

If you were there, you are asked to watch for symptoms, and if you have symptoms...you should get tested.

COVID-19 Symptoms include: