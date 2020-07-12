People who live near prison share their thoughts on upcoming executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In less than 24 hours, a man could be put to death at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

The Federal Prison sits across the street from many homes.

We spoke with people who live in this area. Some told me these men deserve to die for what they did, others say their lives should be spared.

Charles Greenwell and his family have lived in this area for the last 30 years.

"If you know for a fact that they're guilty, they're guilty. Everybody's got rights everybody's got life but these people took life," said Greenwell.

He told us he thinks the death penalty should stand for people who commit unspeakable crimes.

Greenwell said he remembers the Timothy McVeigh execution.

That execution brought people from all over.

He doesn't expect any future executions to gain that much attention but Greenwell said this is the fate these men chose.

"When you take somebody's life you outta just expect it yourself," said Greenwell.

But not everyone in the area feels that way

"I just believe in the sanctity of life," said Joji Amburgey. She told News 10 it's against her Catholic faith to believe in the death penalty.

She believes man doesn't have the right to take life for a life.

"Staying in prison for the rest of their life, and that's enough punishment. People dying by the hands of God," said Amburgey.

People who live here will be keeping a close eye on these executions just like many more across the nation.