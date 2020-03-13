People told us they are not being tested for COVID-19...so we asked what the status of test kits are in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received several calls from people saying they were not tested - even though they felt they had symptoms.

We immediately reached out to the Vigo County Health Department. They told us the test is based on certain criteria.

Union Hospital confirmed in a statement that they have "A very limited supply of testing capability for COVID-19. As such, testing is being reserved for patients that meet specific criteria."

They say this is under the guidance of the CDC and the Indiana Health Department.

That means - at this point not everyone will be tested.

We wanted to know if those people who were not tested should seld quarantine for 14 days. County health leaders said people should listen to their individual care providers.